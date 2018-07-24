The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018

India, All India

Maratha agitation: Protesters set truck ablaze, demand quota in jobs, education

Published : Jul 24, 2018, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 2:11 pm IST

CM Devendra Fadnavis called the death 'unfortunate' and has appealed for calm and said the government is serious about a resolution.

The protesters set a truck ablaze in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Mumbai: Various parts of Maharashtra are witnessing upheavals after a protester jumped into the river in Aurangabad on Monday. Agitators have been demanding for quota for Maratha people in government jobs and education.

Two more people attempted suicide on Tuesday. Jayant Sonavne attempted suicide by jumping into river and Jagannath Sonavne alias Guddu consumed poison in Deogaon Rangari in Aurangabad. Both are in hospital, reports news agency ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the death "unfortunate" and has appealed for calm and said the government is serious about a resolution.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has given a statewide shutdown call to protest against the death of the 27-year-old farmer.

The protesters set a truck ablaze in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest. Tyres were burnt in front of the Osmanabad collector's office and trains were blocked in Parbhani district. 

Some Maratha Kranti Morcha workers tonsured their heads in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest. 

Reports of protests were also received from Sangli and Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Kakasaheb Shinde, who was participating in the protests, jumped off a bridge into the Godavari River. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

A pro-reservation Maratha leader said the protests would continue until the Chief Minister apologised to the community.

"We will continue our agitation until Chief Minister Fadnavis apologises to the Maratha community. We will observe bandh in Aurangabad and other parts of the state today," Ravindra Patil, the coordinator of a pro-reservation group of Marathas, said.

Some Maratha groups have also planned to protest in Mumbai in the near future.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha had on Monday demanded an apology from Fadnavis for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur town in Solapur district, where the chief minister was earlier scheduled to visit a temple on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

The Chief Minister had said on Sunday that he was cancelling his visit, scheduled on Monday, to the temple in Pandharpur after protesting Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt the event.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI) 

ALSO FROMLife

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

