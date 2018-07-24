The Asian Age | News

IndiGo passenger creates panic onboard, held for yelling 'flight hijacked'

The man stood up during the flight and shouted that passengers should not untie their seat belts since the flight had been hijacked.

The staff of IndiGo airline lodged a complaint against the passenger after the flight landed at Srinagar. He has been detained, police said. (Representational Image)
Srinagar: Passengers en route Srinagar from Chandigarh in an IndiGo airlines, panicked after a fellow passenger shouted on-board that the plane had been hijacked.

The passenger from Punjab stood up during the flight and shouted that passengers should not untie their seat belts since the flight had been hijacked.

The staff of IndiGo airline lodged a complaint against the passenger after the flight landed at Srinagar. He has been detained, police said.

According to reports, the threat seemed to be a prank and the credentials of the passenger are being ascertained.

