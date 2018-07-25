The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 | Last Update : 09:17 PM IST

India, All India

Cop dead as quota stir turns violent, Marathas call for Mumbai bandh tomorrow

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 9:08 pm IST

As the stir for reservation in jobs and education intensified, the Maratha Kranti Morcha decided to call for a Mumbai bandh on Wednesday.

Pro-reservation outfits of Maratha community burn a vehicle after a clash with the police personnel. (Photo: PTI)
 Pro-reservation outfits of Maratha community burn a vehicle after a clash with the police personnel. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A constable died and another was injured in stone pelting on Tuesday as a state-wide protest called by outfits seeking reservation for the Maratha community turned violent with agitators clashing with police and torching vehicles in Aurangabad and adjoining districts of Maharashtra. 

As the stir for reservation in jobs and education intensified, the Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation, also decided to call for a Mumbai bandh on Wednesday.

Initially, the outfit had called for a Maharashtra bandh on Tuesday after the death of a protestor on Monday during a protest march in favour of reservations. 

The 27-year-old Kakasaheb Shinde, had jumped off a bridge over Godavari river in Aurangabad. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue. 

Another protestor, 31-year-old Jagannath Sonawane from Aurangabad district, on Tuesday sought to emulate Shinde's example by jumping onto a dry river bed. He has been admitted to a government hospital in Aurangabad, police said.

Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire faced the ire of the protestors when he went to attend Shinde's last rites at his Kaygaon village in Aurangabad on Tuesday. 

Khaire was manhandled by the crowd present there and had to beat a hasty retreat, police said, adding that there was stone pelting as well on the MP's car. 

Shinde's death has triggered a fresh set of protests in several parts of Maharashtra. Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district to prevent any untoward incident. 

At Kaygaon, protesters shouted slogans hailing Shinde as a 'martyr', police said. 

Sham Atgaonkar, a police constable from Osmanabad who was deployed on duty at Kaygaon, died soon after a commotion, which followed stone pelting, police said. The cause of death is not ascertained yet, police said. 

Another constable was injured in stone pelting, police said. A fire brigade van was also set afire at Kaygaon by the protesters, police said. 

A protester is carried away after being injured during a protest rally demanding reservation for Marathis, in Nanded on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)A protester is carried away after being injured during a protest rally demanding reservation for Marathis, in Nanded on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had cancelled his visit to a temple in Pandharpur after protesting Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt the event. The community leaders have earlier taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands. 

Last year, a huge rally was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in this connection in Mumbai. Despite assurances from Fadnavis to fulfil the demands, nothing concrete has been done till now, community leaders have claimed. 

At a meeting here in Dadar, the Morcha leaders today decided to call for a Mumbai bandh on Wednesday. At another meeting of the Sakal Maratha Samaj in adjoining Vashi, it was decided to call for a bandh in Navi Mumbai and Panvel as well.

Tags: maharashtra protest, maratha quota, devendra fadnavis, maratha kranti morcha
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

