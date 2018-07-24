Alwar lynching case: Rajasthan home minister admits lapse in police judgment

'It was a mistake by the police officer to keep the injured for so long in the police station,' Rajasthan Home Minister said.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday admitted lapse in judgment by the police in Akbar alias Rakbar’s death.

Before leaving for Alwar, Kataria said, “It was a mistake by the police officer to keep the injured for so long in police station. He should have taken the injured to hospital in the first place instead of delivering cows to Gaushala. This is why he has been suspended and three others have been sent to police line,” he said before leaving for Alwar.

The Rajasthan home minister accompanied by chief secretary, DGP and ACS home reached Alwar on Wednesday afternoon. They will go to the site where Akbar was allegedly lynched by a mob of self proclaimed cow protectors.

“We are going to the spot for inspection because it is being said that there were many people involved but according to our report only 5-6 people were present when the incident took place,” he said.

When asked about demand for judicial probe by BJP MLA from Ramgarh Gyandev Ahuja and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan home minister said that necessary steps have been taken but after assessment of factual position whatever is needed will be done.

Earlier, DGP OP Galhotra also held a meeting with senior police officials. Sources said that there is possibility of recommending magistrate probe in the matter since police officials’ role has come into question.

Meanwhile, Ramgarh MLA Gyandev Ahuja has denied saying that those who attacked Akbar were his men. He said that public beat him up. The BJP MLA in the past gave controversial statement that anyone involved in cow smuggling will get killed once again said that this is mother India people will get angry if someone attacks gaumata.

He asked, “If he was not a cow smuggler why was he taking cows in night? Why did he not take road instead of going by gravel road like a thief?”

However, the BJP MLA demanded judicial inquiry claiming that people did not beat Akbar so severely that he would have died putting blame on the police. “He died in police custody. The police is responsible for his death as it did not take him to hospital n time,” he alleged.

On the other hand, head of Meo panchayat Sher Mohammed has alleged that Nawal Kishore Sharma, who claimed to have informed the police about suspected cow smugglers, was the main culprit.

“There are enough evidences to suggest that he was present at the site during the incident. He was hiding in the field. If the police track his location truth will come out,” he said.

According to him, attempts are being made now to give a different spin to the incident in order to mislead the probe. He alleged that the police was hand in glove with the culprits. The Meo panchayat in Alwar has demanded SIT probe saying that it does not trust police investigation.