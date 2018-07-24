The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

India, All India

Alliance will depend on seat share: Mayawati’s message to Congress

ANI
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 4:02 pm IST

'BSP will contest elections as a part of coalition government only if it gets a respectable number of seats,' Mayawati said.

During the press briefing, Mayawati also cornered the Centre over the Alwar lynching incident and said that it is a 'deed of narrow-minded'. (Photo: File | ANI)
 During the press briefing, Mayawati also cornered the Centre over the Alwar lynching incident and said that it is a 'deed of narrow-minded'. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday clearly stated they will forge an alliance with the Congress party only if they are offered a respectable number of seats.

Mayawati's reaction came amid reports that she has asked the Congress to tie-up for Assembly election in states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"The BSP will contest elections as a part of coalition government only if it gets a respectable number of seats," Mayawati said in a press briefing in the national capital.

During the press briefing, Mayawati also cornered the Centre over the Alwar lynching incident and said that it is a "deed of narrow-minded".

"Mob lynching is a deed of narrow-minded BJP members and supporters, but they consider it patriotism. I condemn the Alwar lynching incident but think that BJP would not be able to take appropriate action in the case. Therefore, I request court to intervene," she said.

Highlighting the rise in lynching incidents in the country, she said the BJP government will always be remembered for taking immature decisions.

"The BJP government will be remembered for taking immature decisions that have led to an increase in incidents of mob lynching of innocent people, giving freedom to commit murders, damaging the democracy in the nation and endangering peoples' lives," the BSF chief said.

Tags: mayawati, congress-bsp alliance, 2019 lok sabha polls, alwar lynching
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

