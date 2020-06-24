Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 | Last Update : 03:18 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Jun 2020  No respite from COVID-19 as India sees record 15,968 cases in single day
India, All India

No respite from COVID-19 as India sees record 15,968 cases in single day

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2020, 11:36 am IST

"At least 56.71 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: India saw record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, pushing the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476 on Wednesday, the Union health ministry data said. With this, India has registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,83,022, while 2,58,684 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figures at 8 am. "Thus, around 56.71 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

 

Of the 465 new deaths reported till Wednesday morning, 248 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Delhi, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Gujarat, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, nine each in Rajasthan and Haryana, eight each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, four each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Uttarakhand. Kerala, Bihar and Puducherry have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases india, coronavirus death rate, coronavirus toll, coronavirus cases in india

