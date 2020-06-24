Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 | Last Update : 03:18 PM IST

92nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

456,796

15,031

Recovered

456,796

6,067

Deaths

14,490

7

Maharashtra139010696316531 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5752386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  24 Jun 2020  COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra Police force touch 51
India, All India

COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra Police force touch 51

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2020, 1:55 pm IST

More than 4,000 personnel of the state police force have till now tested positive for coronavirus

A police personnel belonging to the Maharashtra police force stands guard near a security bus. PTI photo
 A police personnel belonging to the Maharashtra police force stands guard near a security bus. PTI photo

Mumbai: At least 51 Maharashtra Police personnel, including two officers, have died of COVID-19 so far, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

More than 4,000 personnel of the state police force have till now tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

 

"So far, 51 police personnel, including two officers, have died due to the coronavirus infection in the state, a senior police official said.

These include 34 personnel of the Mumbai Police force, he said.

Till now, over 4,000 police personnel in the state have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease. Of these, more than 3,000 personnel have recovered from the viral infection, the official said.

So far, there are 998 active cases in the state police force, including 104 officers, and all are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, he said.

Since the lockdown was enforced in March, there have been 279 incidents of assault on police in which 86 personnel received injuries, the official said, adding that 858 people have been arrested in this connection.

At least 52 incidents of attack on health professionals were also reported during the period. Stern action was initiated against people attacking those at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, he said.

Besides, 1,34,604 offences were registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the lockdown, for which 27,481 people were arrested and 84,187 vehicles were seized, he said.

So far, police have collected Rs 8.72 crore as fine for various offences during the lockdown, he said.

Tags: maharashtra police, coronavirus in maharashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

An army convoy moves along the Srinagar-Leh highway. PTI photo

India, China holding diplomatic talks to ease border tension

Indian Army chief MM Naravane. (ANI)

Army chief MM Naravane visits eastern Ladakh forward areas, reviews preparedness

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia: Scrap need for COVID patient to visit government facility for assessment

Rahul Gandhi

Covid not the only curve rising under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham