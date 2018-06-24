To test food quality, Kerala IAS officer eats mid-day meal with students; wins hearts

Earlier this week, the IAS officer made a surprise visit to a school in the district to assess the quality of mid-day meals.

To everyone's surprise, the district collector, S Suhas, ended up eating with a large number of school students. (Photo: Facebook / @districtcollectoralappuzha)

Mumbai: A district collector from Kerala's Alappuzha won hearts online and was lauded for his dedication and down-to-earth gesture by netizens.

Earlier this week, the IAS officer made a surprise visit to a school in the district to assess the quality of mid-day meals.

However, to everyone's surprise, the collector, S Suhas, ended up eating with a large number of school students. The gesture not only brought a smile to the faces of students but the collector received huge praise on social media.

The collector posted about his visit on his Facebook page and it has since garnered over 6,000 likes and more than 3,000 shares. In the post, he said that his visit was aimed at assessment.

He visited Sree Devi Vilasam (SDV) UP government school during lunchtime to evaluate the nutritional value of the mid-meal being served.

According to the Facebook post, the officer was satisfied with the quality of the meal which included rice, curd, cucumber and potato curry.

He also visited the school's computer lab and library.

Former director of education at the Zila level K P Lathika also accompanied the collector on his visit. The need for more space was also brought to his notice by the school headmaster.