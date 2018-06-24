The Asian Age | News

Assam asks for more forces ahead of NRC list

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 24, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2018, 5:22 am IST

Guwahati: Fearing law and order problem after the publication of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Assam government has asked the ministry of home affairs to ensure deployment of 150 companies of additional forces in Assam.

Informing that state government has also sought the help of the North East Space Application Centre for mapping of the remote riverine char area so that sufficient security forces are deployed, security sources said that Centre has already deployed 85 companies of paramilitary forces for ongoing processing of updating the NRC.

The final draft of the NRC was to be published on June 30 but it may delayed by few days because of flood in few districts.

Intelligence chief Pallab Bhattacharya said that home ministry was also monitoring the situation. “We hope that Centre will take a call on sending additional forces whenever it is required,” he said, adding that authorities are also keeping a close watch on social media and other related platforms to keep a close watch on rumour–mongers.

Teams of senior officers headed by the chief secretary and Director General of Police have already held two meetings with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of different districts in Bongaigaon, Mangaldai and Nagaon to review the situation.

The Assam police has also identified vulnerable districts and steps have been taken to avoid any problem after the publication of the NRC, security sources said adding that a few lower Assam districts and the central Assam districts of Morigaon and Nagaon are considered to be vulnerable and efforts are on to launch awareness drives not only in those districts but in the entire state.

The DCs and SPs are using their resources and manpower to launch such awareness campaign, while, the advertisements have also been issued by the NRC Coordinator’s Office to educate the people. The publication of the draft is not the end of the road for any Indian citizens, as they will be given enough scope for filing claims and objections, he added.

Security sources said that the DCs and SPs have also been asked to augment ground level intelligence gathering and to take the help of the gaon burhas (village heads), panchayat members and VDPs in this regard.

Tags: national register of citizens (nrc), assam government, assam police
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

