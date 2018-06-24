The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 24, 2018

IndiGo flight returns to Kolkata after developing crack in windshield

Published : Jun 24, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
The flight, with 168 passengers, made its way back to the Kolkata International Airport, a little over 15 minutes after take-off.

The windshield is currently being replaced, and the passengers are being accommodated in another flight, an IndiGo spokesperson said. (Photo: PTI/File)
Kolkata: A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kolkata on Sunday after developing a crack in the windshield, shortly after take-off, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The IndiGo flight, with 168 passengers on board, made its way back to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, a little over 15 minutes after take-off.

"On Sunday... at around 1015 hrs IndiGo 6E345 Kolkata-Bengaluru returned due to a windshield crack. It landed safely at around 1034 hrs," the AAI official said.

A statement from IndiGo said the aircraft had to return to Kolkata, owing to inclement weather in the morning.

"Due to severe weather conditions witnessed in Kolkata this morning, an IndiGo flight... suffered minor damage on the outer surface of the windshield. Following standard operating procedures, the pilot returned to Kolkata for further inspection," it said.

The windshield is currently being replaced, and the passengers are being accommodated in another flight, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

