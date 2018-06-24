The Asian Age | News

Hyderabad techie missing in US speaks to family; father reveals where he was

His father, Bangaram, thanked foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao for their help.

 P Raghavendra Rao, who has been working with Microsoft in California since 2011, was not in touch with his family since last 10 months. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter | @amjedmbt)

Hyderabad: Pandu Raghavendra Rao, a 36-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad who went missing in the United States in October last year, has contacted his family.

Raghavendra Rao, who has been working with Microsoft in California since 2011, was not in touch with his family since last 10 months, following which his father P Bangaram, appealed to External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy in the United States to help him trace his son.

However, Bangaram told news agency ANI that his son has got in touch with him on Saturday. He said that his son was facing some issue with his live-in partner and therefore, he could not contact his family.

Bangaram also thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana’s Information and Technology Minister K T Rama Rao for their help.

"My sons' visa too expired. I would like to request Sushma Swaraj ma'am and Indian Embassy to help my son get a visa and reunite with us," Bangaram further said.

The retired executive engineer with the Agriculture and Marketing Department also claimed that his son went to the US seven years back and was in constant touch with the family.

The worried father had also approached Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan who shared his plea on social media.

Raghavendra Rao completed his M.Tech in London and then moved to the US.

