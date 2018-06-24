The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:11 AM IST

India, All India

Army chief meets J&K gov, reviews Kashmir’s security

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 24, 2018, 5:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2018, 5:29 am IST

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: The Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, on Saturday closeted with Jammu and Kashmir governor, Narendra Nath Vohra, here to discuss the situation prevailing along the borders with Pakistan and in the hinterland in the backdrop of increasing activities of separatist militants.

Gen. Rawat earlier visited various areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla and Kupwara districts to meet the local Army commanders and soldiers to acquaint himself of the situation prevailing along the de facto border.  

The meeting between him and the Governor took place at Raj Bhavan soon after Gen. Rawat arrived here from New Delhi to take stock of the overall security situation in the Valley after the resumption of counterinsurgency operation with the end of the conditional Ramzan ceasefire.

A Raj Bhavan spokesman said that the Governor and Gen. Rawat discussed issues “relating to the external security environment, challenges of counter terrorist operations in the hinterland and the arrangements which have been put on the ground for the safe conduct of forthcoming Amarnathji yatra”.

He added that the two also discussed varied steps “required to be taken for assuring a stable and bright future for the youth of the state”.

The Army officials confirmed that Gen. Rawat during his visit of the Valley reviewed the prevailing security situation along the LoC and also in the hinterland. Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh and the Chinar Corps Commander of Srinagar-based Chinar (15) Corps, Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt, he visited forward posts along the LoC in the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla where he was briefed on all aspects of operational and logistical preparedness.

“Army Chief was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements,” an Army statement said.

Tags: bipin rawat, narendra nath vohra, j&k security
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

