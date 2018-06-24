Akhilesh Yadav’s bungalow row reaches Allahabad HC

Mr Yadav later held a press conference in which he flaunted faucets and said that he was ready to replace any item that had been found missing.

Lucknow: The issue of damage done to the official bungalow of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has now reached the Allahabad high court.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has asked the Yogi government to submit its inquiry report within 10 days. The next date of hearing has been fixed for July 3.

A petition seeking judicial intervention in the matter was filed by one Rahul Rana of Meerut in the division bench of Justice B.K. Narain and Justice Rajiv Gupta.

The court asked the state government to present a full report of progress in the inquiry.

The government counsel said that an assessment of the damage done to the bungalow was being done and a list of missing items was being prepared.

The counsel said that it has been found that considerable work in the bungalow had been done by a private company which is what Mr Akhilesh Yadav had claimed all along.

It may be recalled that the controversy broke out over the damage done to the bungalow when some officials took a media team on a tour of the bungalow after Mr Yadav had vacated it.

UP governor Ram Naik, seeing the photographs in the media, wrote a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to probe the matter and take necessary action.

Mr Yadav later held a press conference in which he flaunted faucets and said that he was ready to replace any item that had been found missing.