The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 24, 2017 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

India, All India

Ahead of Modi's US visit, Haryana village renamed 'Trump Sulabh Village'

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2017, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2017, 10:38 am IST

Sulabh, a non-governmental organisation, provides affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses to end the practice of manual scavenging.

People walk past a poster of the US President Donald Trump at Maroda Village which was renamed as
 People walk past a poster of the US President Donald Trump at Maroda Village which was renamed as "Trump Village" in Nuh district of Haryana ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Washington. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon/New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the US, a village in Mewat region of Haryana was on Thursday dedicated to President Donald Trump.

From now on, the village will be known as 'Trump Sulabh Village'.

In a symbolic gesture to promote the Indo-US relations, Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak formally launched various projects for the all-round development of Marora panchayat under Mewat region in Haryana, a release said.

The Sulabh Sanitation and Reform Movement leader Pathak, during a programme in Washington a few days ago, had announced to name an Indian village after Trump, as part of his efforts to strengthen relation between the countries, it said.

Sulabh, a non-governmental organisation, provides affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses to end the practice of manual scavenging.

It also works across the country to support the 'Swachh Bharat' mission besides other urban development initiatives, the release said.

Sulabh, which engages over 50,000 people, claims that so far it has constructed nearly 10.5 million household toilets and 8,500 public toilets used by nearly 15 million people daily across the country.

Tags: us president trump, swachh bharat, 'trump sulabh village', modi's 3-nation visit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Leisure activities linked to low BP in Alzheimer's caregivers

2

New smartphone coating allows you to read in bright sunlight

3

Prabhas to mark his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala?

4

Mystery behind "bright night" solved

5

Turning dolls into art pieces!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The festival is in celebration of the annual menstrual cycle of the Goddess Shakti at the Kamakhya Temple. (Photo: AP)

Thousands gather to celebrate Ambubachi festival at Kamakhya

Bolivia's Aymara Indians are celebrating the year 5,525 as well as the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice, which marks the start of a new agricultural cycle. (Photo: AP)

Aymara Indians celebrate New Year by performing thousand-year old traditions

Millions of yoga enthusiasts around the globe take part in a mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year. (Photo: PIB)

People around the world celebrate International Yoga Day

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham