Sunday, May 24, 2020 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

61st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

132,674

1,249

Recovered

54,729

320

Deaths

3,899

31

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan67943804161 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh60173406155 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2780180856 Bihar247765311 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha13364977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam351574 Jharkhand3501413 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2381793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces arrest four Lashkar-e-Taiba associates

PTI
Published : May 24, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2020, 2:11 pm IST

The spokesperson said incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

Representational image. (AP)
 Representational image. (AP)

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday arrested four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

"Police in Budgam along with security forces have arrested four terrorist associates including top terror associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession," a police spokesperson said. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Waseem Ganie,  Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Yasin and Azharudin Mir, he said. 

The spokesperson said incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area, he added.

Tags: lashkar-e-taiba, militancy in kashmir, jammu and kashmir encounter, anti-militancy operation in kashmir valley
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Representational image (AFP)

Security experts worry about hand sanitizers on aircraft

West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh.

Cyclone Amphan: Police stops BJP's Dilip Ghosh from visiting parts of East Midnapore

File image of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat High Court questions Rupani government's coronavirus testing policy

Representational image. (PTI)

Health ministry makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for international travellers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham