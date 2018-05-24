The Asian Age | News

UP minor boy tied to tree, beaten up over stealing muskmelons

ANI
Published : May 24, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 1:09 pm IST

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media, which showed a boy being tied to a tree and beaten up by a man.

The victim, identified as Shiv Kumar, was brutally thrashed by the man on grounds of stealing muskmelons from the fields. (Photo: ANI)
 The victim, identified as Shiv Kumar, was brutally thrashed by the man on grounds of stealing muskmelons from the fields. (Photo: ANI)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy was tied to a tree and beaten up by an unidentified man on Wednesday for allegedly stealing muskmelons in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media, which showed a boy being tied to a tree and beaten up by a man.

The victim, identified as Shiv Kumar, was brutally thrashed by the man on grounds of stealing muskmelons from the fields.

Soon after, an FIR was registered in the matter, but no accused has been arrested so far.

However, Etah Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said an investigation into the matter is underway, and the accused would soon be arrested.

Tags: minor beaten, beaten for stealing muskmelons, social media, viral video
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Etawah

