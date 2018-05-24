UP minor boy tied to tree, beaten up over stealing muskmelons

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media, which showed a boy being tied to a tree and beaten up by a man.

The victim, identified as Shiv Kumar, was brutally thrashed by the man on grounds of stealing muskmelons from the fields. (Photo: ANI)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy was tied to a tree and beaten up by an unidentified man on Wednesday for allegedly stealing muskmelons in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media, which showed a boy being tied to a tree and beaten up by a man.

The victim, identified as Shiv Kumar, was brutally thrashed by the man on grounds of stealing muskmelons from the fields.

Soon after, an FIR was registered in the matter, but no accused has been arrested so far.

However, Etah Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said an investigation into the matter is underway, and the accused would soon be arrested.