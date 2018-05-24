The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India, All India

UP anti-terror squad nabs ISI suspect; recovers Pakistani mobile, SIM cards

PTI
Published : May 24, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 1:54 pm IST

A Pakistani mobile phone given to him to contact the ISI and some SIM cards were recovered from him, officials said.

The arrested person, Ramesh Singh, worked as a cook at the house of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan for nearly two years and allegedly bugged his house with the help of the ISI to get sensitive information. (Representational image)
 The arrested person, Ramesh Singh, worked as a cook at the house of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan for nearly two years and allegedly bugged his house with the help of the ISI to get sensitive information. (Representational image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected ISI agent from Pithoragarh in a joint operation with the Uttarakhand police and Jammu and Kashmir's military intelligence unit, an official said in Lucknow on Thursday.

The arrested person, Ramesh Singh, worked as a cook at the house of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan for nearly two years and allegedly bugged his house with the help of the ISI to get sensitive information, the UP ATS official said.

Ramesh has confessed to his role in anti-national activities, he added. A Pakistani mobile phone given to him to contact the ISI and some SIM cards were recovered from him, the official said.

Tags: anti-terror squad, isi agent, indian diplomat, anti-national activities
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

2

Apple to pay users back for out-of-warranty battery replacements

3

Adorable! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'eternally precious mommy' on her birthday

4

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

5

Labrador becomes mother to nine orphan duckings

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMLife

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham