UP anti-terror squad nabs ISI suspect; recovers Pakistani mobile, SIM cards

A Pakistani mobile phone given to him to contact the ISI and some SIM cards were recovered from him, officials said.

The arrested person, Ramesh Singh, worked as a cook at the house of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan for nearly two years and allegedly bugged his house with the help of the ISI to get sensitive information. (Representational image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected ISI agent from Pithoragarh in a joint operation with the Uttarakhand police and Jammu and Kashmir's military intelligence unit, an official said in Lucknow on Thursday.

The arrested person, Ramesh Singh, worked as a cook at the house of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan for nearly two years and allegedly bugged his house with the help of the ISI to get sensitive information, the UP ATS official said.

Ramesh has confessed to his role in anti-national activities, he added. A Pakistani mobile phone given to him to contact the ISI and some SIM cards were recovered from him, the official said.