The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:40 PM IST

India, All India

Reduce fuel prices or face nationwide agitation: Rahul's challenge to PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 5:23 pm IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he will be looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should either cut down fuel prices or be ready to face a nationwide agitation by the Congress. (Photo: File)
  Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should either cut down fuel prices or be ready to face a nationwide agitation by the Congress. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi started pouring in soon after he accepted the fitness challenge by cricketer Virat Kohli. Rahul Gandhi too has thrown up a challenge before PM Modi which is no way close to fitness.

In a tweet, the Congress president said that the Prime Minister should either cut down fuel prices or be ready to face a nationwide agitation by the Congress.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted asking PM Modi to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against Dalits and minorities.

Read: After Kohli, Tejashwi Yadav tweets challenge to PM Modi and it's not on fitness

Cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday evening shared a fitness video of himself and extended a fitness challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted that he will soon upload his fitness video. “Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon,” the PM wrote

Read: PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's 'fitness challenge', will post video soon

Rahul Gandhi’s challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi came as petrol and diesel prices continue to touch new highs.  

On Thursday, petrol price touched Rs 85.29 per litre in Mumbai, while in Delhi the price rose to a new record of Rs 77.47 per litre.

Similarly, the diesel rates have also touched a high of Rs 68.53 and Rs 72.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Elderly couple reunited with car after 5 days trying to remember where it was parked

2

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

3

Apple to pay users back for out-of-warranty battery replacements

4

Adorable! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'eternally precious mommy' on her birthday

5

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham