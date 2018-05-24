Reduce fuel prices or face nationwide agitation: Rahul's challenge to PM Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he will be looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response.

New Delhi: Challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi started pouring in soon after he accepted the fitness challenge by cricketer Virat Kohli. Rahul Gandhi too has thrown up a challenge before PM Modi which is no way close to fitness.

In a tweet, the Congress president said that the Prime Minister should either cut down fuel prices or be ready to face a nationwide agitation by the Congress.

Dear PM,



Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me:



Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so.



I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2018

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted asking PM Modi to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against Dalits and minorities.

Cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday evening shared a fitness video of himself and extended a fitness challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted that he will soon upload his fitness video. “Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon,” the PM wrote

Rahul Gandhi’s challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi came as petrol and diesel prices continue to touch new highs.

On Thursday, petrol price touched Rs 85.29 per litre in Mumbai, while in Delhi the price rose to a new record of Rs 77.47 per litre.

Similarly, the diesel rates have also touched a high of Rs 68.53 and Rs 72.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.