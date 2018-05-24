The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:40 PM IST

India, All India

PNB fraud case: ED files chargesheet against Nirav Modi, associates

PTI
Published : May 24, 2018, 6:07 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 6:06 pm IST

ED said about 12,000 page chargesheet or the prosecution complaint has been filed before special court under various sections of PMLA.

The ED chargesheet focuses on the money laundering aspect and the role of Nirav Modi and others in perpetrating the alleged fraud, a senior official said. (Photo: File)
 The ED chargesheet focuses on the money laundering aspect and the role of Nirav Modi and others in perpetrating the alleged fraud, a senior official said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The ED on Thursday filed its first chargesheet in the over USD 2 billion PNB fraud case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his associates, officials said.

They said the about 12,000 page chargesheet or the prosecution complaint has been filed before a special court in Mumbai under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They added that the criminal complaint has only been filed against Nirav Modi, his associates and businesses and the entire gamut of issuance of fake Letters of Undertaking (LoU) by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to his firms in alleged connivance of bank officials. It is expected that the agency would file a second charge sheet against Modi's uncle and jeweller Mehul Choksi and his businesses.

The charge sheet also details the attachments made by the agency against Modi and his associates in the last few months after it first registered an FIR in this case on February 14.

The CBI had early this month filed two charge sheets in this case. Modi, who is absconding and has not joined the ED probe in the case till now, and others are being probed under various criminal laws after the fraud came to light this year following a complaint by PNB that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The ED chargesheet focuses on the money laundering aspect and the role of Nirav Modi and others in perpetrating the alleged fraud, a senior official said. Both Nirav Modi and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

Tags: enforcement directorate, nirav modi, mehul choksi, pnb fraud case, prevention of money laundering act
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Elderly couple reunited with car after 5 days trying to remember where it was parked

2

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

3

Apple to pay users back for out-of-warranty battery replacements

4

Adorable! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'eternally precious mommy' on her birthday

5

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham