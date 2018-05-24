The Asian Age | News

PM Modi meets Netherlands PM before delegation-level talks

ANI
Published : May 24, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 2:11 pm IST

India and Netherlands are expected to sign a number of agreements post the talks. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte at the Hyderabad House on Thursday morning before going in for delegation-level talks.

Both leaders held one-on-one talks before joining their respective delegations for expanded discussions.

India and Netherlands are expected to sign a number of agreements post the talks.

This will include an agreement related to the International Solar Alliance which was officially founded on March 11.

Ministry of External Affiars spokesperson Raveesh Kumar took to official Twitter handle to inform about the meeting.

"An important partner in our flagship initiatives! PM @narendramodi welcomed the PM of Netherlands, Mark Rutte at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks. This is the 2nd visit of @MinPres Rutte to India. Netherlands is the 4th largest investor in India in diverse sectors", Kumar tweeted.

The two leaders are then scheduled to take part in a Chief Executive Officers' round table conference at Hyderabad House itself.

In the evening, Prime Minister Rutt will address a public event organised by Carnegie India at Hotel Taj Diplomatic and also participate in Clean Air India, startup event.

He will then participate in an agro event before proceeding to Bengaluru.

On Friday, the Netherlands' Prime Minister will call on Karnataka's governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

Tags: narendra modi, mark rutte, delegation-level talks, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

