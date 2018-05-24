Netherlands 'crucial' partner for India's development: PM Modi

Narendra Modi and Mark Rutte attended the CEO's conference where the two leaders discussed issues crucial for India's development.

Earlier in the day, both Prime Ministers held one-on-one talks at the Hyderabad House itself. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

New Delhi: Issues, including strengthening Indo-Netherlands cooperation in technology and innovation, were discussed in the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Roundtable meeting held at the Hyderabad House on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed that the CEOs' of two countries explored avenues to cooperate in agriculture and food-processing sectors.

"Ready for business! PM @narendramodi & Netherlands PM Mark Rutte participated at the CEOs Round Table. Explored strengthening cooperation in sectors like agriculture & food processing, horticulture, water management, logistics, life sciences & health, among other areas" Kumar tweeted.

He further said the focus of the meeting was to develop technology and innovation sectors which are crucial for the growth of Indian business sector.

"PM @narendramodi at the India-Netherlands CEOs Round Table: Netherlands strength in technology and innovation is a big opportunity for India cutting across several sectors crucial for India's development" Kumar added.

Prime Minister Rutte is on his second official visit to India.

India and Netherlands are expected to sign a number of agreements post the talks.

This will include an agreement related to the International Solar Alliance which was officially founded on March 11.