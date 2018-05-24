The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 04:49 PM IST

India, All India

Netherlands 'crucial' partner for India's development: PM Modi

ANI
Published : May 24, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 3:54 pm IST

Narendra Modi and Mark Rutte attended the CEO's conference where the two leaders discussed issues crucial for India's development.

Earlier in the day, both Prime Ministers held one-on-one talks at the Hyderabad House itself. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
 Earlier in the day, both Prime Ministers held one-on-one talks at the Hyderabad House itself. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

New Delhi: Issues, including strengthening Indo-Netherlands cooperation in technology and innovation, were discussed in the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Roundtable meeting held at the Hyderabad House on Thursday.

Indian and Netherlands Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mark Rutte, respectively, attended the CEO's conference where the two leaders discussed issues crucial for India's development.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed that the CEOs' of two countries explored avenues to cooperate in agriculture and food-processing sectors.

"Ready for business! PM @narendramodi & Netherlands PM Mark Rutte participated at the CEOs Round Table. Explored strengthening cooperation in sectors like agriculture & food processing, horticulture, water management, logistics, life sciences & health, among other areas" Kumar tweeted.

He further said the focus of the meeting was to develop technology and innovation sectors which are crucial for the growth of Indian business sector.

"PM @narendramodi at the India-Netherlands CEOs Round Table: Netherlands strength in technology and innovation is a big opportunity for India cutting across several sectors crucial for India's development" Kumar added.

Prime Minister Rutte is on his second official visit to India.

Read: PM Modi meets Netherlands PM before delegation-level talks

Earlier in the day, both Prime Ministers held one-on-one talks at the Hyderabad House itself.

India and Netherlands are expected to sign a number of agreements post the talks.

This will include an agreement related to the International Solar Alliance which was officially founded on March 11.

Tags: indo-netherlands cooperation, narendra modi, mark rutte, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Elderly couple reunited with car after 5 days trying to remember where it was parked

2

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

3

Apple to pay users back for out-of-warranty battery replacements

4

Adorable! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'eternally precious mommy' on her birthday

5

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMLife

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham