J&K: India summons Pak envoy over killing of 7-month-old in ceasefire violation

MEA told Pak envoy that 'deliberate targeting' of innocent civilians using high caliber weapons is 'highly deplorable'.

MEA said the Pakistani side was also asked to end the support being given to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire. (Representational Image/PTI)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner in Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the killing of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber sector.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was conveyed to Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah that the "deliberate targeting" of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces using small arms and high calibre weapons is "highly deplorable".

"The Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah was summoned today (Wednesday) and a strong protest was lodged at the loss of life of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on May 21," the MEA said.

It said Pakistan authorities were asked to investigate into such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately. "Targeting of innocent civilians including young children is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct," the MEA said.

It said the Pakistani side was also asked to end the support being given to cross-border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire.

"Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International boundary," it said.

The MEA said more than 1,088 such violations have been carried out by Pakistan forces at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) so far during 2018 which have led to loss of 36 lives and injuries to 127 people.

"In 2018, Indian security forces have thwarted attempts by 53 terrorists to infiltrate and have neutralised five terrorists at the time of crossing the LoC," it said.

Thousands of people have fled their homes as cross-border firing between Indian and Pakistani border guards in Jammu region intensified on Wednesday, leaving, at least, five civilians dead and eleven injured. A large number of livestock has also perished as mortar bombs rain on villages.