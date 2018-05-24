The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

India, All India

Govt to set up 4,072 mobile towers in Naxal-affected areas

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : May 24, 2018, 2:09 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 2:21 am IST

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the home ministry’s proposal here on Wednesday.

The expenses are expected to be borne by the Universal Service Obligation Fund of the department of telecommunications.
 The expenses are expected to be borne by the Universal Service Obligation Fund of the department of telecommunications.

New Delhi: As many as 4,072 mobile towers will be set up by the government in 10 Naxal-affected states to improve telecom network in such places.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the home ministry’s proposal here on Wednesday.

In the first phase, which was completed about two years ago, 2,329 mobile towers were installed at a cost of Rs 3,167 crore in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The additional towers will strengthen the telecom network resulting in increased mobile penetration in the Left Wing Extremism-affected and other areas facing security challenges, sources said. The operational expenses for running the towers will be part of the project cost. Of the 4,072 mobile towers, 1,054 will be installed in Jharkhand, 1,028 in Chhattisgarh, 483 in Odisha, 429 in Andhra Pradesh, 412 in Bihar, 207 in West Bengal, 179 in Uttar Pradesh, 136 in Maharashtra, 118 in Telangana and 26 in Madhya Pradesh.

The expenses are expected to be borne by the Universal Service Obligation Fund of the department of telecommunications. The objective of the USOF is to provide widespread and non-discriminatory access to the quality of the information and the communications technology (ICT) services at affordable prices to people in the rural and remote areas.

Besides, the fund is aimed at providing an effective and powerful linkage to the hinterland thereby mainstreaming the population of rural and remote parts of the country.

As of now, out of the 90 districts affected by the Maoists problem, 30 were termed as worst-hit. Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba had said that 44 districts in the country are no longer under the influence of Maoists or have negligible presence and most of the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) is now confined only to 30 worst-hit districts.

Tags: mobile towers, narendra modi, left wing extremism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

2

Labrador becomes mother to nine orphan duckings

3

Mango mania: Here are two amazing dishes made with the 'king of fruits'

4

India-Netherlands-Sweden to collaborate for research programme on HIV/AIDS

5

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham