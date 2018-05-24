The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:40 PM IST

India, All India

Bank unions call for two-day nationwide strike from May 30

PTI
Published : May 24, 2018, 5:50 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 6:32 pm IST

Bank employees have organised a demonstrations on May 29 at State Bank of India's main branch at the Fort area in Mumbai.

UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW). (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW). (Photo: PTI | Representational)

New Delhi: Employees and officers of various state-run banks have called for a two-day nationwide strike from May 30 to protest a nominal 2 per cent wage hike offered by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

In the wage negotiation meeting held on May 5, 2018, IBA made a propositions to offer 2 per cent hike in the wage bill cost as on March 31, 2017.

It also maintained that the negotiations on officers’ demands would be restricted up to scale III employees only.

“It is only because of provisions towards NPAs that banks have booked losses, and for this, bank employees are not responsible,” United Forum of Bank Unions’ convener Devidas Tuljapurkar told reporters in Mumbai.

He said in the last two-three years, bank employees have worked tirelessly for implementation of government initiatives such as Jan-Dhan, demonetisation, Mudra and Atal Pension Yojana, among others.

“This has resulted into huge increase in their workloads,” he said.

In the last wage settlement, which was for the period November 1, 2012 to October 31, 2017, IBA had given a wage hike of 15 per cent.

Bank employees have organised a demonstrations on May 29 at State Bank of India’s main branch at the Fort area in Mumbai

UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

Tags: nationwide strike, indian banks association, united forum of bank unions, all india bank officers’ confederation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Elderly couple reunited with car after 5 days trying to remember where it was parked

2

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

3

Apple to pay users back for out-of-warranty battery replacements

4

Adorable! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'eternally precious mommy' on her birthday

5

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham