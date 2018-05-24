Anti-Sterlite protest: DMK, allies call for state-wide bandh on May 25

The bandh would be observed on May 25 to condemn police action, demand closure of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin district.

Chennai: The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25, condemning the police action against protestors in Tuticorin, in which 11 people lost their lives in the last two days.

The DMK had on Wednesday called for an all-party protest at all district headquarters on May 25 to condemn the police firing in Tuticorin district.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday night, the DMK said instead of the all-party protest, a bandh would be observed on May 25 to condemn the police action and demand the closure of the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin district.

Stating that the people living in Tuticorin and its neighbouring districts were angered by the police action against the agitators, the release said, “The bandh will also reflect the feelings of Tamils.”

“The DMK, All India National Congress, Dravidar Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, CPI, CPI(M), Indian Union Muslim League, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will participate in the day-long state-wide protest,” it added.