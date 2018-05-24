The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India, All India

After Kohli, Tejashwi Yadav tweets challenge to PM Modi and it's not on fitness

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 2:01 pm IST

Bihar leader Tejashwi Yadav, who played cricket before his plunge into politics, tweeted a tweaked version of the challenge for PM Modi.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits and minorities. (Photo: PTI)
  RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits and minorities. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It’s not just cricketer Virat Kohli's who has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, PM Modi has received another challenged today and this one is from former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

While the Prime Minister accepted the India skipper’s challenge, Bihar leader Tejashwi Yadav, who played cricket before his plunge into politics, soon after, tweeted a tweaked version of the challenge for Modi.

Read: PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's 'fitness challenge', will post video soon

The challenge enclosed the opposition's list of government failures:

Soon, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala joined in with a series of tweets as well:

28-year-old Tejashwi Yadav has been managing the RJD since his father was jailed in January in a corruption case.

It is not the first time the young leader has taken to Twitter to attack the BJP. Last week, after the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government as it was the single largest party, Tejashwi claimed that his party then, deserved a shot at power in Bihar. He even said he would meet the Bihar Governor to ask for his due.

His tweet prompted the Congress to follow suit.

On Wednesday, Tejashwi along with other opposition leaders participated at the oath ceremony of the news Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy

The fitness challenge, started by Union minister and Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday, has taken social media by storm. Virat Kohli, who was tagged by the minister, posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks and tossed the challenge to three others -- including the Prime Minister.

PM Modi, a practitioner of Yoga, responded this morning, tweeting, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon".

Tags: tejashwi yadav, fitness challenge, narendra modi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

2

Apple to pay users back for out-of-warranty battery replacements

3

Adorable! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'eternally precious mommy' on her birthday

4

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

5

Labrador becomes mother to nine orphan duckings

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham