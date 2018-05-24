After Kohli, Tejashwi Yadav tweets challenge to PM Modi and it's not on fitness

Bihar leader Tejashwi Yadav, who played cricket before his plunge into politics, tweeted a tweaked version of the challenge for PM Modi.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits and minorities. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It’s not just cricketer Virat Kohli's who has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, PM Modi has received another challenged today and this one is from former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

While the Prime Minister accepted the India skipper’s challenge, Bihar leader Tejashwi Yadav, who played cricket before his plunge into politics, soon after, tweeted a tweaked version of the challenge for Modi.

Read: PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's 'fitness challenge', will post video soon

The challenge enclosed the opposition's list of government failures:

While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli . I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 24, 2018

Soon, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala joined in with a series of tweets as well:

Dear PM,



Pl accept the #FitnessChallenge to-



1. Restore the economic fitness of common man by reducing the ruaway prices of Petrol/Diesel as you fleeced ₹10 Lakh Cr in 4 years by raising exise 11 times.



2. Restore the Job Fitness of young by giving 2 Cr jobs as promised.

1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2018

2/3

Dear PM,



Pl accept the #FitnessChallenge to-



3. Grant MSP Fitness of Cost+50% Profit to India’s farmers as you promised.



4. Anti Corruption fitness by bringing back ₹80 Lakh Cr of Black Money from abroad as you promised & punishing the corrupt in ur Govt for various scams — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2018

3/3

Dear PM,



Pl accept the #FitnessChallenge of-



5. National Security Fitness by stopping Pak sponsored terrorism & Chinese incursion in Doklam,next to Arunanchal Border and elsewhere.



Nation must come first.



Pl forego the media stunts & accept the ‘Governance’ challenge. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2018

28-year-old Tejashwi Yadav has been managing the RJD since his father was jailed in January in a corruption case.

It is not the first time the young leader has taken to Twitter to attack the BJP. Last week, after the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government as it was the single largest party, Tejashwi claimed that his party then, deserved a shot at power in Bihar. He even said he would meet the Bihar Governor to ask for his due.

His tweet prompted the Congress to follow suit.

On Wednesday, Tejashwi along with other opposition leaders participated at the oath ceremony of the news Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy

The fitness challenge, started by Union minister and Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday, has taken social media by storm. Virat Kohli, who was tagged by the minister, posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks and tossed the challenge to three others -- including the Prime Minister.

PM Modi, a practitioner of Yoga, responded this morning, tweeting, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon".