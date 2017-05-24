Rajasthan ATS busts fake Army recruitment racket: 4 arrested

An amount of Rs 1.79 cr has been seized from the accused and a case has been registered against them at the SOG Police Station in Jaipur.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested four people for their alleged involvement with a fake Army recruitment racket.

According to primary information, these people were involved in this racket for 10 years

According to reports, Rajasthan ATS along with Military Intelligence Liaison Unit in a joint operation busted the racket.