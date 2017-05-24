The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | Last Update : 05:51 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan ATS busts fake Army recruitment racket: 4 arrested

ANI
Published : May 24, 2017, 4:36 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 5:23 pm IST

An amount of Rs 1.79 cr has been seized from the accused and a case has been registered against them at the SOG Police Station in Jaipur.

According to reports, Rajasthan ATS along with Military Intelligence Liaison Unit in a joint operation busted the racket. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)  
 According to reports, Rajasthan ATS along with Military Intelligence Liaison Unit in a joint operation busted the racket. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)  

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested four people for their alleged involvement with a fake Army recruitment racket.

An amount of Rs 1.79 crore has been seized from them.

According to primary information, these people were involved in this racket for 10 years

A case has been registered against the accused at the Special Operations Group (SOG) Police Station in Jaipur.

According to reports, Rajasthan ATS along with Military Intelligence Liaison Unit in a joint operation busted the racket.  

Tags: anti-terrorism squad, army recruitment racket, military intelligence liaison unit, special operations group
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

