Pak's claim of 'destroying' Indian posts in J&K fake: Army

ANI
Published : May 24, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 7:39 pm IST

Army sources claimed that the video has clear visibility of editing marks, and therefore, must be deemed to be unreliable and incorrect.

The sources said all Indian Army border posts have walls thick enough to to withhold fire of recoiless gun. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 The sources said all Indian Army border posts have walls thick enough to to withhold fire of recoiless gun. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Army sources on Wednesday said the Pakistan armed forces claim that they had destroyed Indian Army posts in Jammu and Kashmir in retaliatory firing is fake.

The sources said all Indian Army border posts have walls thick enough to to withhold fire of recoiless gun.

Rejecting the Pakistan Army's video showing damage being caused to Indian border posts, the army sources further stated that the impact of an IED blast is usually felt from below the structure and not from the explosion from artillery fire.

They also claimed that the video has clear visibility of editing marks, and therefore, must be deemed to be unreliable and incorrect.

The response came a day after the Pakistan Army denied claims by the Indian Army that the latter had carried out an 'operation' on Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera Sector and firing by Pakistan Army on civilians across LoC are false," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Indian Army had claimed that it had recently carried out "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistan's posts in the Nowshera sector along the LoC in a bid to prevent "infiltrators" from entering India, Hindustan Times had reported earlier.

"Pakistani Army has been providing full support to infiltrators by engaging Indian Army posts," Major General Ashok Narula said at a media briefing.

Major General Narula further claimed that damage had been caused to the posts in question and added that the purpose of the Indian army's 'engagement' was to "bring down the number of terrorists in Kashmir so that local youth are not encouraged to take up arms".

However, Pakistan military's media wing denied all claims made by the Indian Army, saying: "On the contrary, Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation, including heavy mortar and artillery fire on civil population in Bhimber Sector on May 13, which resulted in civilian casualties and damages to civil infrastructure."

In the wake of the alleged Indian aggression, Pakistan Army claimed that "a befitting and stern response was mounted on Indian posts causing substantial losses to military men and material".

The ISPR released their own video clip, also heavily edited, to substantiate their claim. 

Tags: indian army, indian army posts, retaliatory firing, fake claims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

