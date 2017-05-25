The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:23 PM IST

India, All India

Kejriwal, ministers to open doors to public for 1 hr on weekdays from June 1

PTI
Published : May 24, 2017, 10:04 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 10:05 pm IST

Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal has issued a note to Chief Secretary M M Kutty directing him to make a formal arrangement for the meetings.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: To tackle the Delhi government's apparent "disconnect" with the people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and officers would open their doors to the public for an hour on weekdays starting June 1.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal has issued a note to Chief Secretary M M Kutty directing him to make a formal arrangement for the meetings that would address people's grievances.

"From 1 June, all Del govt officers, Ministers, CM n all AAP MLAs will meet people betn 10 to 11 am without appointment," Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

The move followed complaints to AAP ministers, including the CM, that officers were not accessible to the people, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters here.

The public meets are a part of an outreach programme that seeks to bridge the gap between the people and AAP, whichfaced a humiliating defeat in the Delhi civic polls held last month.

"During our visits (to parts of the city) in the past few days, people complained of a disconnect between the government and the masses," Sisodia said.

It was in view of this that the CM had ordered an hour- long meeting every day, he said.

"Ministers and others will hold the meetings without prior appointment from 10 AM to 11 AM in their respective offices from Monday to Friday," Sisodia said.

He said it had been noticed that when officers were accessible, the number of public grievances tended to drop.

The Deputy CM said the decision would not be applicable to the government's field staff such as doctors and teachers.

"The CM has directed the chief secretary to ask officers not to schedule their meetings between 10 AM and 11 AM so that they can address people's grievances. Exceptions will only be granted if an officer is on leave," he said.

In his note to the chief secretary, Kejriwal said if officers had to leave their seat for an emergency, they should seek permission from their senior officer on the phone, who in
turn would inform the office of the minister concerned.

Kejriwal said a record should also be maintained of the grievances and of action taken.
Asked about an earlier AAP government decision ordering officers to meet people from 12 to 1 PM, Sisodia said the government would "effectively" implement its new decision.

A senior government official said if needed, the Cabinet would pass a proposal on a structure for such meetings.

Sisodia said the government did not apprehend a "huge rush" in government offices because of the public meetings.

"We have not centralised the public meeting at one place. If someone has a grievance related to the office of a sub-divisional magistrate, they would meet the SDM concerned," he said. 

Tags: aam aadmi party (aap), arvind kejriwal, m m kutty
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra: Acid attack survivor finds love through wrong number

2

US mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

3

Pandya Brothers: Keeping the checks and balances in place for Mumbai Indians

4

Pulkit Samrat accuses popular production company of fraudulence on Twitter

5

Sonu Nigam quits Twitter in support of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Paresh Rawal

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham