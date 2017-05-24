Government won’t backtrack on farm loan waiver: Amarinder Singh

Water was also becoming a major problem for the entire country, the CM noted.

Chandigarh: Promising early waiver of farm loans, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday assured the farmers that his government would not backtrack on its promise, and urged them not to resort to suicide as the higher-powered committee set up to work out the waiver modalities was on the job in right earnest.

Pointing out that his government had already put a stop on “kurki”(impounding of property) to fulfill a major election promise, the chief minister said there was no question of going back on any of the commitments made to the people.

Addressing captains of industry at an interactive session , the CM lamented that agriculture, despite being of critical importance, was not resulting in economic growth. Water was also becoming a major problem for the entire country, the CM noted., stressing the need to resolve the issue at the national level through collective efforts.

Mr Singh cited the examples of Japan and Germany to express the optimism that Punjab would also get out of its current mess to become India’s topmost state in agri production again. Revival of industry, he said, was critical for the restoration of the state’s growth, as that would also act as an impetus to attract new industry.

Promising his government’s full support in cutting red tapeism and addressing the woes of the industry, the CM said while he could not promise financial support in view of Punjab’s dire straits, he would ensure the ease of doing business, backed by affordable power, as promised in the Congress poll manifesto. His government, said Mr Singh, was still trying to ascertain the extent of the financial mess prevailing in the state and would soon bring out a white paper to expose the real status.

The CM underlined the need for collaborative efforts between the industry and the government and asserted that the new industrial policy, currently being drafted, would be implemented without delay, in all seriousness.

The CM agreed the truck unions, with their monopoly, were a big problem for the industry and assured early resolution. The PHDCCI has demanded a legislation to regulate the operations of such unions, which it said were indulging in massive extortion and intimidation. It has also demanded that all illegal activities of these unions be made punishable to ensure that they operate as any other service providing company.