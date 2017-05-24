The Asian Age | News

Fresh violence erupts after Mayawati rally, one dead

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 24, 2017, 1:36 am IST
The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old dalit youth Arvind from Chandrapur village under Badgaon police.

BSP chief Mayawati interacts with violence-hit people in Sabbeerpur village in Saharanpur district. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: A fresh round of violence erupted between dalits and thakurs soon after BSP president Mayawati left Saharanpur after a rally on Tuesday.

Both the groups pelted stones at each other in Chandpur village. Most of the victims were those who were returning from the rally. Some miscreants opened fire in which one person was reportedly killed and seven other seriously injured.

Additional forces were rushed to the affected area as dalits created a ruckus at the  district hospital where the injured have been admitted.

Meanwhile, Ms Mayawati alleged the Yogi Adityanath government was discriminating against dalits, which has led to the violent clashes in Saharanpur in the past one month.

The BSP chief also said the state government had failed to protect dalits.

