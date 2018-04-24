Porn to blame for rising child rape cases, says MP Home Minister

Home Minister Bhupendra Singh also stated that his government is considering banning porn in Madhya Pradesh.

According to media reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh has blocked 25 porn sites. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday blamed pornographic websites for the rising number of child rape and molestation cases in India.

Singh further noted that his government is considering banning porn in Madhya Pradesh.

"We think the reason for rising number of child rape and molestation cases is porn. We are contemplating banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will soon approach the Centre in this matter," Singh said.

According to media reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has blocked 25 porn sites.

Singh's statement comes after the horrific rape and murder of an infant baby girl in Indore on April 19. The infant was recovered from the basement of a building.

Reportedly, the police have identified the accused as Sunil Bheel, 21, claiming that he was seen in CCTV footage, around 4.45 am on Friday, carrying the infant on his shoulder.