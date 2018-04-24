The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

India, All India

Porn to blame for rising child rape cases, says MP Home Minister

ANI
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 12:58 pm IST

Home Minister Bhupendra Singh also stated that his government is considering banning porn in Madhya Pradesh.

According to media reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh has blocked 25 porn sites. (Photo: ANI)
 According to media reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh has blocked 25 porn sites. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday blamed pornographic websites for the rising number of child rape and molestation cases in India.

Singh further noted that his government is considering banning porn in Madhya Pradesh.

"We think the reason for rising number of child rape and molestation cases is porn. We are contemplating banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will soon approach the Centre in this matter," Singh said.

According to media reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has blocked 25 porn sites.

Singh's statement comes after the horrific rape and murder of an infant baby girl in Indore on April 19. The infant was recovered from the basement of a building.

Reportedly, the police have identified the accused as Sunil Bheel, 21, claiming that he was seen in CCTV footage, around 4.45 am on Friday, carrying the infant on his shoulder.

Tags: crime against women, madhya pradesh, bhupendra singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi king Salman to launch 'entertainment city' near Riyadh

2

IPL 2018 special: 7 places to munch at during cricket season!

3

Good news! Neil Nitin Mukesh to turn father, his family will become three

4

World Book Day: Here's why reading is important, say authors

5

World Book Day: 10 famous quotes on books

more

Editors' Picks

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

more

ALSO FROMLife

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham