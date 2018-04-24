The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

India, All India

Noida: Class 11 girl gagged, gang-raped by classmate, 2 others in moving car

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 10:48 am IST

The police informed that two people have been arrested in the case while the third person is absconding.

The girl was on her way back home from school when the incident took place. (Photo: Representational)
 The girl was on her way back home from school when the incident took place. (Photo: Representational)

Noida: A Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped by three youths including her classmate in a moving vehicle in Greater Noida last week, after which she was abandoned on the roadside.

The police informed that two people have been arrested in the case while the third person is absconding.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

According to a report in NDTV, the girl told the police last Wednesday that the incident happened when she was returning home after she missed the school bus around 2.30 pm, and was offered a lift by the three youths.

She said the boys forced her to have a drink laced with drugs and then gang-raped her. She also stated that she was gagged.

"We received information from the girl's father that on April 18, she could not be found and based on his statement a First Information Report was filed against three people. We have caught the main accused and another youth, while a third one is still on the run," Awneesh Kumar, a senior police officer, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In yet another incident of sexual assault on minors, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men outside an under-construction house in Jharkhand's Dumka on Monday.

In a similar incident, a 13-year-old minor was gang-raped near a temple in Haryana's Yamunanagar earlier on Sunday.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the case, while two others are absconding. 

On Sunday, the minor was sleeping in her house with her siblings when the men barged into her house and kidnapped her.

They then took the girl to an area near a temple and allegedly raped her. The men then smashed the girl's head on the temple wall, before fleeing, leaving her unconscious.

These incidents come amid huge outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases. 

It is to be noted that on April 21, the Union Cabinet approved the amendment in POCSO Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: gang rape, delhi, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Good news! Neil Nitin Mukesh to turn father, his family will become three

2

World Book Day: Here's why reading is important, say authors

3

World Book Day: 10 famous quotes on books

4

Men allowed to enter Odisha's Ma Panchuburahi temple for first time in 400 yrs

5

Humans did not come from Earth, claims scientist

more

Editors' Picks

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

more

ALSO FROMLife

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham