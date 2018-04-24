Noida: Class 11 girl gagged, gang-raped by classmate, 2 others in moving car

The police informed that two people have been arrested in the case while the third person is absconding.

The girl was on her way back home from school when the incident took place. (Photo: Representational)

Noida: A Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped by three youths including her classmate in a moving vehicle in Greater Noida last week, after which she was abandoned on the roadside.

The police informed that two people have been arrested in the case while the third person is absconding.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

According to a report in NDTV, the girl told the police last Wednesday that the incident happened when she was returning home after she missed the school bus around 2.30 pm, and was offered a lift by the three youths.

She said the boys forced her to have a drink laced with drugs and then gang-raped her. She also stated that she was gagged.

"We received information from the girl's father that on April 18, she could not be found and based on his statement a First Information Report was filed against three people. We have caught the main accused and another youth, while a third one is still on the run," Awneesh Kumar, a senior police officer, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In yet another incident of sexual assault on minors, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men outside an under-construction house in Jharkhand's Dumka on Monday.

In a similar incident, a 13-year-old minor was gang-raped near a temple in Haryana's Yamunanagar earlier on Sunday.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the case, while two others are absconding.

On Sunday, the minor was sleeping in her house with her siblings when the men barged into her house and kidnapped her.

They then took the girl to an area near a temple and allegedly raped her. The men then smashed the girl's head on the temple wall, before fleeing, leaving her unconscious.

These incidents come amid huge outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

It is to be noted that on April 21, the Union Cabinet approved the amendment in POCSO Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age.

(With inputs from ANI)