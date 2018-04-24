Least bothered about who is pitted against me, says CM Siddharamaiah

Siddaramaiah is set to contest from two constituencies — his home turf, Chamundeshwari, and Badami in Bagalkot district.

Hubli: As the polling date for the state of Karnataka nears, Chief Minister Siddharmaiah expressed faith in his voters on Tuesday.

The CM stated that he is least bothered as to who will contest against him in the upcoming state assembly election.

Speaking at Hubli airport, Siddharamaiah said, " I am least bothered who will contest against me there. I have faith in voters. North Karnataka people wanted me to contest from here, so I am contesting."

Siddaramaiah will contest from two constituencies — his home turf, Chamundeshwari, and Badami, a home away from home in Bagalkot district — evidently to prevent the BJP from securing a foothold south of the Vindhyas. He will file nomination papers for the Badami seat later in the day.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

(With inputs from ANI)