The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

India, All India

Least bothered about who is pitted against me, says CM Siddharamaiah

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 1:42 pm IST

Siddaramaiah is set to contest from two constituencies — his home turf, Chamundeshwari, and Badami in Bagalkot district.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (Photo: File)

Hubli: As the polling date for the state of Karnataka nears, Chief Minister Siddharmaiah expressed faith in his voters on Tuesday. 

The CM stated that he is least bothered as to who will contest against him in the upcoming state assembly election.

Speaking at Hubli airport, Siddharamaiah said, " I am least bothered who will contest against me there. I have faith in voters. North Karnataka people wanted me to contest from here, so I am contesting."

Siddaramaiah will contest from two constituencies — his home turf, Chamundeshwari, and Badami, a home away from home in Bagalkot district — evidently to prevent the BJP from securing a foothold south of the Vindhyas. He will file nomination papers for the Badami seat later in the day.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: karnataka cm, karnataka polls
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubli-Dharwad

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi king Salman to launch 'entertainment city' near Riyadh

2

IPL 2018 special: 7 places to munch at during cricket season!

3

Good news! Neil Nitin Mukesh to turn father, his family will become three

4

World Book Day: Here's why reading is important, say authors

5

World Book Day: 10 famous quotes on books

more

Editors' Picks

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham