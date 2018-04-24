The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 | Last Update : 07:04 PM IST

India, All India

Kathua rape, murder case: Policeman, SPO held by SIT move J&K HC

PTI
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 5:36 pm IST

The petitioners seek a fresh CBI probe into the matter and quashing of the investigation by the state crime branch.

Rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua has sparked nationwide outrage. (Photo: File/PTI)
  Rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua has sparked nationwide outrage. (Photo: File/PTI)

Jammu: A policeman and a SPO arrested in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case have moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court seeking a fresh CBI probe into the matter and quashing of the investigation by the state crime branch.

Sub-Inspector, Anand Dutta and Special Police Officer (SPO), Deepak Khajuria were arrested for allegedly destroying evidence related to the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in the state's Kathua district.

A petition was filed in the high court in this regard on Monday by their counsel Veenu Gupta. The petitioners pleaded that the crime branch probe be quashed as it had been shifted on three occasions from the local police to the crime branch, and finally to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“It is strange that a policeman, who was involved in a rape and murder case a few years ago and evaded arrest for three years despite being an officer, was a member of the SIT”, the petition said. It also said that the officer's subsequent acquittal in a trial court for lack of evidence is a matter of record.

Despite the sensitivity of the case, he is a member of the probe panel, the petitioners said, while pleading for a fresh CBI probe in the case. The petition said that there were "huge differences" between the post mortem and forensic reports and stated that the crime branch probe was "incorrect".

The petitioners also objected to the crime branch findings that the girl was kept at a Devasthan and alleged that the SIT had tampered and planted evidence. They also alleged that the main aim of the probe was to facilitate encroachment of government land by tribal people.

The body of the girl, from a minority community, was recovered from a forest in Kathua on January 17, a week after she went missing. On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the crime branch that formed the SIT and arrested eight people, including the sub-inspector and the SPO, who were charged with destruction of evidence.

Jammu has been tense since the incident and the Bar association has opposed the arrests alleging "targeting the minority of Dogras". The trial in the matter began on last Monday.

Tags: kathua rape case, kathua rape and murder case, j&k high court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

2

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

3

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

4

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

5

Third time lucky? Here's how life turned out for third-born royal ancestors

more

Editors' Picks

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham