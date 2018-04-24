The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Ahead of Karnataka polls, Rs 22 cr illegal cash, liquor seized

PTI
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 10:26 am IST

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (Photo: Representational)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Election Commission's Flying Squads, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and police authorities have seized Rs 22-crore illegal cash since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in poll-bound Karnataka.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sanjiv Kumar, informed that the excise department also seized liquor worth Rs 2 crore.

The press release by the state CEO read, "The SSTs have seized cash worth Rs 22,91,30,713, one vehicle worth Rs. 3,00,000. Other items like 17 silk sarees worth Rs. 23,000 and 168 sarees worth Rs. 4,00,000 has been seized in the last 24 hours.  Cumulatively, the SSTs have seized 7 kg 704 gms worth Rs. 1,76,80,000, silver worth Rs. 11,47,200 and 24.09 litres of liquor and vehicles and other items worth Rs. 1,89,63,409."

"The Flying Squad Teams and other police authorities have booked FIRs in 25 cases of cash and other items related to seizure and other MCC related violations in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, Flying Squads have registered FIRs in 449 cases. SSTs have registered 2 FIRs in cases of cash and other items related to seizure in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the SSTs have registered FIRs in 87 cases," it added.

The excise department seized 41921.59 litres of IML (Indian Made Liquor) and other liquor worth Rs 2,04,93,244/- and booked 79 cases, 39 cases for breach of licence conditions and 267 cases were booked under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, 35,40,35.572 litres of IML and other liquor worth Rs. 16,95,98,583 were seized.

"Also, 694 persons were bounded over under preventive sections of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), and

850 non-bailable warrants were executed. The preventive sections of CRPC have been booked in 202 cases. Cumulatively, 71,562 arms have been deposited since the date of enforcement of MCC," the statement continued.

Of the total 97,037 arms, 97,019 were deposited till date, while 52 arms were impounded and 6 armed licenses were cancelled.

Under the MCC, Flying Squads cumulatively removed 12,537 numbers of wall writing, 17,693 numbers of posters and 7,711 numbers of banners from public property and lodged six cases under the Karnataka Open Places (Provisions of disfigurement) Act 1981.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

Tags: karnataka polls, liquor seized, state election commission, model code of conduct
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

