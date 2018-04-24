The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018

India, All India

1998 TN serial blast convict held after his plans to kill PM Modi in audio surface

PTI
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 9:46 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 9:58 am IST

Coimbatore was rocked by a series of bomb blasts in February 1998 in which 58 people were killed.

The police said the 8-minute long conversation, was between a man, who has completed a jail term in the blast case, and a transport contractor. (Photo: File)
Coimbatore: The Coimbatore Police on Monday arrested a 1998 serial blast convict after a recorded telephonic conversation went viral on social media in which he is purportedly heard saying he is planning to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.    

They said the eight-minute long conversation, which is being circulated on social media, was between a man, who has completed a jail term in the blast case and lives in Kuniyamuthur in the city, and a transport contractor.

"The conversation was mainly related to finances about vehicles. But suddenly the blast convict was heard saying 'we have decided to eliminate (Prime Minister) Modi, as we were the ones who had planted bombs when (former deputy prime minster L K) Advani visited the city in 1998'," the police said.

The city was rocked by a series of bomb blasts in February 1998 in which 58 people were killed and property worth crores was destroyed.

"I have many cases against me and have damaged more than 100 vehicles," the man can be heard telling the contractor during the conversation, the police said.

The city police formed special teams to investigate the recorded conversation and verify the genuineness of the persons in it, the police said in a press release. The man has been arrested based on the conversation, it said. 

