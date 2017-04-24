Security guard at Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate killed

Another man, who was seriously hurt, told the police that a gang of 10 people forced their way into the premises and made the attacks

Chennai: A security guard at late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate was found hacked to death in the early hours on Monday.

According to reports, Om Bahadur, 51, was found murdered, while another person, Krishna Bahadur, sustained serious injuries after he was restrained and assaulted.

The survivor told the police that a gang of 10 people forced their way into the premises and made the attacks, said reports.

The incident took place at Gate No 10 of Kodanad estate.

More details are awaited.