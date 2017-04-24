The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 24, 2017

India, All India

PDP leader Abdul Gani Dar shot dead by militants in J&K's Pulwama

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2017, 3:06 pm IST

Before joining PDP on November 1, 2014, Dar had been associated with Congress party in various capacities.

Srinagar: Militants today shot at and killed ruling PDP district president for Pulwama Abdul Gani Dar in the south Kashmir district, police said.

Dar was shot at by the militants in Pinglena area of Pulwama district, 31 kms from Srinagar this afternoon, a police official said.

The PDP leader was rushed to SMHS hospital but died there of bullet injuries, reports said.

