The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

India, All India

Need firm law to fight triple talaq: AIMWPLB president

ANI
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2017, 11:45 am IST

Lambasting the Muslim Law Board for inaction, AIMWPLB President Shaishta Amber said, men are misusing the triple talaq divorce system.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With numerous incidents of triple talaq coming to the fore, All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) president Shaishta Amber on Monday advocated that justice will not be meted out until a law is made in this regard.

Lambasting the Muslim Law Board for inaction, Amber said that men are misusing the triple talaq divorce system.

"Till the time people who are guilty are not punished, this social evil will not end. These people are misusing divorce. And personal law has failed in all fronts. And until a law is made till then such incidents will keep on cropping up," said Amber.

Amid the raging debate over triple talaq and the rights of Muslim women, another case of the age-old practice has emerged in Andhra Pradesh's Hyderabad city.

A case was registered on March 16 in the Sanathnagar Police Station on the complaint of Sumaina Sharfi under Sections 420, 406, 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sumaina complained that Owais Talib, whom she married in 2015, messaged her 'talaq talaq talaq' on November 28, 2016, signifying that their marriage had come to an end.

On Sunday, the reports of a national-level netball player Shumayala Javed from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh being divorced for giving birth to a girl child came up.

Shumayala Javed, a national level champion for seven times, hails from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. She was married to Azam Abbasi, a resident of Lucknow's Gosaiganj area in 2014.

Thousands of Muslim women across the country have since formed pressure groups and spearheaded signature campaigns demanding the abolition of the practice.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claims Shariat upholds the validity of triple talaq - under which a Muslim husband can divorce his wife by merely pronouncing the word "talaq" three times.

Talaq or divorce can be obtained in either of two ways. Under 'talaq-ul-sunnat', there has to be a three-month period called 'iddat' between the pronouncement of talaq by a husband and a lawful separation. But 'talaq-e-bidat' authorises a man to do so in a single sitting.

The AIMPLB has issued appeals to all maulanas and imams of mosques to read out the code of conduct during Friday 'namaz' and emphasise on its implementation.

The board has made it clear it will not tolerate any interference in the Shariat laws and claimed that majority of the Muslims in the country do not want any change in their personal law.

Tags: muslim women's personal law board, shaishta amber, triple talaq, marital law
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi reveals its reason to ditch the headphone jack

2

Android Nougat update to hit Moto G4 Play in June

3

Inside pics: Sid-Alia, Saif-Kareena and Karan party hard in the burbs

4

Union Mnister welcomes Apple to to make iPhones in India

5

Ram Gopal Varma slams awards, questions their relevance

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham