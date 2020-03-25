Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 | Last Update : 01:07 AM IST

Vehicles carrying essential services providers should have sticker: Maha CM

Thackeray praises Centre for suspending domestic flight and extended GST deadline

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the private vehicles carrying employees of firms and organisations providing essential services should have a sticker of the company.

Also, the employees in the vehicle should carry the company’s identity card, he said in a televised address. “I request the police to allow smooth passage of these vehicles after they display the identity,” Mr Thackeray said.

He also thanked the Central government for accepting his suggestion to stop domestic flights. Mr Thackeray also appreciated that the Central government has deferred the deadline for filing income tax and GST returns from the earlier March 31.

Appealing to the traders, he said people should not exploit the situation for their selfish gains during this difficult time and also warned them against hoarding and black-marketing.

The chief minister had been getting a complaint from the police about traffic on roads in the morning, and from people that vehicles of staff of companies or establishments providing essential services are not being allowed to ply. “Need of the hour is cooperation from both sides,” he said.

“You have understood the seriousness of the situation. We have to stop the spread of the virus in the areas where it has not reached and also stop it where it has started,” Mr Thackeray said.

The state has not stopped farmers from going to the farmlands. Besides this, the transportation of goods from farmlands is also not restricted.

People should stop panicking as there is enough food available in the market and the government will ensure uninterrupted supply, the chief minister informed.

“We have not stopped living, but only changed the way we live. Stay home, stay safe. There is enough stock of food grains. I have given instructions to ensure proper distribution of food grains,” he said.

