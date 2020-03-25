Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 | Last Update : 12:02 AM IST

India, All India

Shah orders action after docs harassed for treating coronavirus patients

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 9:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 11:38 pm IST

Doctors' body says healthcare workers being harassed by homeowners, landlords

Members of Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS. (Photo- PTI)
  Members of Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS. (Photo- PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Delhi police commissioner S.N. Shrivastava to ensure security of doctors who are facing harassment in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The home ministry's came house after doctors and nurses at All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital said they were being harassed for treating coronavirus patients, claiming that coronavirus could be transmitted through them.

The home minister asked the police commissioner to take immediate action to stop any such incidents, an official of the ministry said.

In a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS said that their colleagues who are involved in taking care of the Covid-19 cases are being asked to vacate their rented houses while some have been forcefully evicted from their residence by the landlords and house owners.

The association urged the home minister to take appropriate action against the eviction of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals from their houses.

The harassment reports come after citizens across the country, on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday came out on their balconies to celebrate the efforts of essential service personnel in the fight against coronavirus.

The letter added that many doctors are now stranded on streets with their luggage, with nowhere to go.

Tags: aiims delhi, coronavirus, amit shah, covid-19, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Vehicles carrying essential services providers should have sticker: Maha CM

Passengers wear masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus (PTI Photo)

Odisha put under complete lockdown till March 29

Medical workers attend to a suspected COVID-19 patient in Hyderabad (Photo- PTI)

Four cases takes tally to 37 in Telangana

Ajit Pawar

Follow lockdown norms, warns Ajit Pawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham