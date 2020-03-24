Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

India, All India

Man back from Dubai meets friends, tests +ve

THE ASIAN AGE. | M ARULOLI
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 3:30 pm IST

Police to find out more people who have been in direct contact with the patient

Two friends who came in direct contact with the patient have been moved to quarantine. (AFP)
 Two friends who came in direct contact with the patient have been moved to quarantine. (AFP)

Tirunelveli: A Dubai returnee from South Tamil Nadu, has been recorded as the first corona positive case from the region. He has reportedly travelled to his native village and visited his friends till he was admitted to the Tirunelveli medical college hospital in the evening of March 21.

Forty-three-year-old Maharajan, residing at Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai here, returned home from abroad on March 17 via Madurai airport, and reached his native village Samoogarengapuram in Tirunelveli district.

From there he had visited a friend, and is also said to have taken another friend of his with him in his car to Valliyoor.

There, he had gone to a private hospital at Kallikulam complaining of fever.

Suspected to have symptoms of Covid-19 infection, the private hospital doctor referred him to Tirunelveli medical college hospital, where the throat swab test and blood test confirmed the infection.

Maharajan is reportedly a cardiac patient as well.

Both the friends who came in direct contact with Maharajan have been isolated and are also kept under observation, a health department official confirmed.

Efforts are on to trace people who had been interacting with him since he reached India, added the official.

The number of beds in the quarantine wards in the government medical college hospitals in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil districts are to be increased by 100 each, said sources from the state health department.

As of now, 419 persons in Kanyakumari district have been kept under home quarantine, while neighbouring Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts in the south, have 257,155 and 16 cases respectively, under home quarantine.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), covidiots, kallikulam, tirunelveli medical college hospital, maharajan, palayamkottai, foreign returnee
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tirunelveli

Related Stories

Latest From India

Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever not to be allowed into the office spaces. (AFP)

Guidelines issued to Tamil Nadu police to prevent virus spread within the department

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's second address to nation on coronavirus

AP Photo

GHMC struggles to pay workers as virus pandemic hits the city

Representational image

ED to probe MF Husain painting sold by Priyanka to Rana Kapoor

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham