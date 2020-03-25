Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 | Last Update : 10:31 PM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh reports 2 new Covid19 cases, count rises to nine

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 9:04 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 9:04 pm IST

Both the victims have been admitted in the isolation wards in the local government hospitals

PTI Photo
 PTI Photo

Bhopal: Two more people in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid positive cases in the state to nine.

Of the two men who tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday night, one hailed from Shivpuri, while the other was a resident of Gwalior.

“Two people tested positive for Coronavirus. While one of them had visited tourist site of Khajuraho recently, the other Covid victim had returned from Dubai, the Coronavirus- affected country, recently”, Gwalior district collector Koselendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Both the victims have been admitted in the isolation wards in the local government hospitals.

Earlier, six people from Jabalpur and one from Bhopal have tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday clamped curfew in three cities of Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

All the nine Covid positive cases have been reported from these three regions.

The state government has declared lock down in 43 out of total 52 districts in MP as preventive measures to check the Coronavirus outbreak.

Total 1269 people in the state have so far been put under surveillance following their travel records.

Of them, 758 people have been kept in home isolation.

Samples of 100 suspected Coronavirus victims have been sent to laboratory for test. The reports were still awaited.

Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 india
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Delhi-Noida road (PTI)

Tight security to enforce lockdown in Delhi; 5,146 detained

Members of Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS. (Photo- PTI)

Shah orders action after docs harassed for treating coronavirus patients

Vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Share and Care on Ugadi, but at home: Naidu

Photo: Pritam Bandypadhyay

Kashmir students in Bangladesh advised not to travel to India

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham