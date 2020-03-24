Hyderabad's old city observes total lockdown

While most preferred to stay at home, the law enforcing agencies ensured complete lockdown

Road leading to the historic Charminar wear as deserted look during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: The lockdown in Old City was complete and purposeful. While most preferred to stay at home, the law enforcing agencies ensured complete lockdown. Only essential service providers were allowed to step out of their homes. People rushed to make their purchases early and youth from the area were not allowed to sit on chabutras.

Vehicular movement dropped in the early hours. Police personnel did not allow people to roam around on the streets and allowed motorists only after they explained the reasons for coming out.

Roads in Charminar, Moghalpura, Chanch-alguda, Dab-eerpura, Falaknuma, Bahad-urpura, Barkas, Tappachabutra, Mall-epally, Golconda, Tolichowki et al wore a deserted look. The police did not allow auto-rickshaws and cabs to ply anywhere.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corp-oration (GHMC) authorities took up a massive sanitation initiative. Teams from Disaster Response Force conducted cleaning operation and sprayed disinfectants at public places, particularly near places of worship. Sanitation teams cleared garbage in many parts of Old City.