Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

India, All India

Guidelines issued to Tamil Nadu police to prevent virus spread within the department

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 4:14 pm IST

Police hospitals in the state asked to be kept ready to in an “unforeseen” contingency arising due to coronavirus

Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever not to be allowed into the office spaces. (AFP)
 Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever not to be allowed into the office spaces. (AFP)

Chennai: Police hospitals all over Tamil Nadu have been asked to be kept ready “as per the prescribed standards instructed by the health department” to tackle any unforeseen contingency arising in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Doctors and paramedical staff of the police hospitals are advised to remain available in case of any emergency and should keep themselves updated on latest instructions issued by the health department by being a position to guide the police personnels, a circular from the Director General of Police said on Monday.

22 instructions are pointed out in the guideline document issued to the police department on the basic protective measures to be adopted against the spread of coronavirus.

“Contingency plans may be discussed with representatives of the health department in their respective districts in case of any situation arising wherein a patient whose Covid-19 test marker comes out to be positive,” it says.

Unit officers have been asked to disseminate awareness about the coronavirus helpline numbers 104, 044-29510400/500, 044-24300300, 044-46274446, 1800120555550 and 8754448477 to all police stations - these numbers are of the state master control room, manned 24x7 by the health department.

The guidelines urge all units to subject visitors and petitioners to thermal scanning before allowing them into the office premises, where too they should be allowed only into well ventilated areas, specifically demarcated for them.

‘Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever shall not be allowed into the office space,’ said a guideline, while another urged the arrangement for the use of hand sanitizers/ hand wash with disinfectant at all entry points.

Closing of clubs, gyms, common play areas, community halls and kalyana mandapams until further orders and the suspension of social gatherings are some among the guidelines.

The guideline insists on the creation of awareness at the line-huts/police housing units on the do’s and don’ts against the spread of coronavirus.

It also called for the creation of awareness on hand and respiratory hygiene at the district/city armed reserve and battalions and undertake essential correspondence on e-office or official e-mail and avoid sending files and documents to the stent possible.

Disinfecting work premises, vehicles, washrooms, sanitizing cutlery and eating spaces in canteens, avoiding overcrowding at canteens, putting up posters on hygiene are also among the set of instructions.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Latest From India

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's second address to nation on coronavirus

Two friends who came in direct contact with the patient have been moved to quarantine. (AFP)

Man back from Dubai meets friends, tests +ve

AP Photo

GHMC struggles to pay workers as virus pandemic hits the city

Representational image

ED to probe MF Husain painting sold by Priyanka to Rana Kapoor

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham