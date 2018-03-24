The Asian Age | News

Woman ISIS recruiter given 7-yr RI in 22 Keralites missing case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 24, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2018, 12:53 pm IST

Zahid was arrested from the New Delhi airport on July 30, 2016  when she was trying to leave for Kabul along with her minor child.

In a major revelation in 2016, Yasmin had informed that 22 Keralites, including six women and three children had left India and had reached the bastion of ISIS terror operations in Afghanistan. (Photo: Representational/File)
 In a major revelation in 2016, Yasmin had informed that 22 Keralites, including six women and three children had left India and had reached the bastion of ISIS terror operations in Afghanistan. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kochi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Saturday sentenced woman ISIS recruiter Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid to seven years rigorous imprisonment in Kerala's ISIS case of missing persons who travelled to Afghanistan.

Zahid was arrested from the New Delhi International Airport on July 30, 2016  when she was trying to leave for Kabul along with her minor child. 

According to the NIA, she was planning to join her co-conspirator and the first accused Abdul Rashid in the territory under the control of ISIS in Afghanistan.

In a major revelation in 2016, Yasmin had informed that 22 Keralites, including six women and three children had left India and had reached the bastion of ISIS terror operations in Afghanistan.

Yasmin told interrogators that she had got married to one Abdul Rashid (30) in May in a nikah-ceremony solemnised over phone in which co-accused Shihas acted as the 'wali' (guardian) of the bride, while other co-accused Ashfak and Yahya acted as witnesses.

She also claimed that Rashid had radicalised nearly 40 youths from Kerala.

Last year, the NIA had told an Ernakulam court that Zahid had participated in religious classes conducted by Abdul Rashid and his wife Ayisha in which the main topic was 'Hijra', 'Jihad' and ISIS.

First accused Abdul Rashid used to send money to the account of Zahid and she used to collect the money using the ATM card. Using that fund Zahid arranged visa and air tickets for Kabul.

Hailing from Saudi Arabia, Yasmin came to Kerala five years ago with her husband Syed Ahmad. She took a job at Peace International School in Malappuram.

Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

