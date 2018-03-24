The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Threat to father's life: Tejaswi after Lalu gets 14-yr jail term in fodder scam

Published : Mar 24, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
Lalu was earlier on March 19 held guilty in the Dumka treasury case by a special CBI court.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. (Photo: PTI/File)
Patna: Hours after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad to 14 years in jail in the Dumka treasury case, RJD leader and son Tejaswi Yadav alleged that there is a threat to his father's life adding that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lalu was earlier on Friday sentenced to seven years imprisonment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and seven years under sections related to PC Act in the fourth fodder scam case.

The RJD chief has also been slapped with fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case.

"We will challenge it (fodder scam case) in High Court. We will decide further strategy on basis of overall judgment in all four cases. I am sure there is threat to Lalu Ji's life, looking at the conspiracy being planned by BJP," Tejaswi said.

