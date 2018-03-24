The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

India, All India

No one can be shouted down as 'anti-national' in varsities: ex-RBI guv

PTI
Published : Mar 24, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2018, 10:59 am IST

Rajan was speaking on the sidelines of announcing the launch of Krea University, which will be devoted to liberal arts and humanities.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday said universities need to be 'safe spaces'. (Photo: AP/File)
 Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday said universities need to be 'safe spaces'. (Photo: AP/File)

Mumbai: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday said universities need to be "safe spaces" where debates takes place and no one is shouted down after being branded an "anti-national".

Every stream of thought needs to be encouraged in a varsity, he said, citing instances like one of his colleagues at the University of Chicago inviting President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Banon to speak, despite not agreeing with his views.

"We need to learn to respect universities as places where ideas are debated and you don't shout down the other side and say that no no you don't have the right to speak like this or you are anti-national," he told reporters here.

"We have to, as a society, create safe spaces where debates and discussions take place, where people using freedom, not licence, can express their views which can take the society forward," Rajan said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of announcing the launch of Krea University, which will be devoted to liberal arts and humanities apart from science.

"Any university will court controversy but the point is that controversy should be protected. Part of the point is to debate. Sometimes ideas that are unappealing come forward and are shot down.

"I think the process is good and over time these ideas become mainstream. For instance women's rights is something that was debated in the 19th century which overtime we have come to accept," he said.

Tags: rbi, raghuram rajan, universities, anti-national, university of chicago, donald trump
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

GSK's two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

2

Ajay Devgn's Raid becomes second highest grosser

3

Navratri 2018: Here are 8 healthy snacks for some nutrition

4

New breed of telepathic superhumans can soon be reality, claims neurosurgeon

5

No playing second lead? Rajkummar reacts to reports of him rejecting Sushant starrer

more

Editors' Picks

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham