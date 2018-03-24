The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

India, All India

Media protest outside Delhi Police HQ after cops thrash photojournalist at JNU march

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 24, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2018, 4:38 pm IST

Delhi police roughed up media covering JNU students protest march to Parliament complex on Friday.

Journalists sit in protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Journalists sit in protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A day after a Delhi photojournalist, covering JNU padyatra (protest march), was molested by Delhi Cantt SHO police, a sit in protest was carried out by media professionals this afternoon outside the Delhi police headquarters to protest Delhi Police personnel roughing up with the journalist.

The police had stopped hundreds of students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) near INA Market in South Delhi from marching towards Parliament complex to highlight various points, ranging from opposing privatisation of education to demanding the arrest of the university's professor Atul Johri accused of sexually harassing female students.

Also Read: Delhi police 'molests, manhandles' woman photojournalist during JNU protest

When the students stopped from entering Lutyens' Delhi refused move back, the police also resorted to water cannons and baton charge to disperse the agitators.

Anushree Fadnavis of the Hindustan Times was one of the journalists covering this march.

On video, a group of policewomen is seen roughing her up. "Please, at least don't break my camera," a woman's voice is heard in the background. According to reports, some other journalists were also manhandled.

"Never thought I would be manhandled by lady Delhi police officers while doing my job. My camera was snatched and I haven't yet received it," Fadnavis later tweeted.

Delhi Police ignored the complaints through the day.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Madhur Verma tried to explain the manhandling to a misunderstanding.

Verma said the police personnel were not aware that the woman was a photo journalist, adding that when a senior police officer identified her as a journalist, she intervened. He said the the incident happened due to misunderstanding and called it an unfortunate one.

He, however, added that an inquiry would be carried out.

Tags: delhi journalist protests, delhi police headquarters, jnu protests, delhi woman photojournalist
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

2

Find out why journal writing is good for you

3

Long-term antibiotic use harmful for women, study suggests

4

Man tries breaking fight between two bulls, gets hurled in air

5

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham